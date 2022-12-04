How Did Mark Lovell Die? Newry Shooting Victim Identified As 58-Years-Old Who Shot Dead

How Did Mark Lovell Die? Newry Shooting Identified As 58-Years-Old Who Shot Dead:- The latest report has been reported which states about a brutal and barbaric shooting of an elderly man outside his home. The barbaric incident happened in Newry. The news about this brutal shoot has been very flabbergasted for everyone. In today’s article, we will tell you all about this deadly shooting incident. Stay tuned till the end to know all about this heartbreaking incident.

How Did Mark Lovell Die?

The deceased elderly man has been identified as 58 years old Mark Lovell. Reports have stated that Mark Lovell was shot multiple times outside his house in Newry’s Ardcarn Park neighborhood around 6 pm. This deadly shootout has flabbergasted and tremored the whole neighborhood. The police officials have registered the case of murder and they have started the investigation of this case. The reports from the police officials have claimed that Mark Lovell’s murder can be the result of the drug war.

Reports from police officials stated that the shooters might have hidden near his residence and waited for him and after spotting him they shot him to death. Multiple theories are being assumed at the moment. The crime is very heinous and barbaric thus the investigating officials aren’t leaving any stone in leaving the culprits. Police officials kick-started the investigation since they recovered the deceased body of the victim. The officials haven’t discovered the gun used for killing Mark at the moment, but they are looking into the case.

Newry Shooting Victim Identified As 58-Years-Old Who Shot Dead

According to the reports, the family of the victim is saddened by his barbaric killing. The victim Mark Lovell was a husband, father, and son. He received multiple gunshots in his body and he died immediately after getting shot. Police officials have stated that they will assure that no revenge killing would take place. They have also assured of increasing surveillance and patrolling in the neighborhood. They have assured the safety of the family and the whole neighborhood. Police officials have stated that currently, they haven’t identified the suspect but they soon will arrest him. Stay tuned with us for all updates, and developments in the investigation of this case. For all the latest national and international updates, news and information stay tuned with us.