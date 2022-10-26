What Was Noreen Bush Cause Of Death? Cedar Rapids Community School Superintendent Died At 51:- People who knew Noreen Bush are mourning her death. Meanwhile, the entire Cedar Rapids Community School District is mourning the demise of its superintendent named Noreen Bush. As per the information given by the reports, Noreen Bush died on Sunday, October 23, 2022. As she died unexpectedly and untimely, people have been curious to find out what led her to depart untimely. What could be Noreen Bush’s age at the time of her last breath? Every imperative aspect related to Noreen Bush’s death has been discussed and mentioned in the further given sections of this article. So you are advised to stick with this page and keep reading this article for more details. Scroll down the page and take a look below for more details.

Let’s start with the most imperative aspect of Noreen Bush’s death, what was her cause of death. As far as we know about her, Noreen Bush was a cancer patient and she was suffering from her disease for the past two years. The medical cause of death of Noreen Bush was cancer. She died after battling cancer for around two years and six months. On behalf of the school board, David Tominsky stated, “It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you our beloved superintendent, Noreen Bush, peacefully passed away today, We will miss her caring soul, delightful spirit, and a strong commitment to the Cedar Rapids Community School District”

Reportedly, despite the medical efforts and treatment Noreen could not overcome her illness. As far as we know, she was diagnosed with cancer three years ago. Nevertheless, she was also on medical leave for her treatment for the past many days. Governor Reynolds stated, “She was truly one-of-a-kind, and I’m grateful to have known her. Though she will be greatly missed, her legacy endures in the lives of the teachers and students she inspired. Kevin and I send our condolences and prayers to Noreen’s family and the entire Cedar Rapids Schools community”

As per the reports, she had announced her retirement prior to inking her resignation letter to the district governor. Noreen was designated for the post of District Superintendent on September 22, 2022. After her death, Grace King said, “Superintendent Noreen Bush, who was diagnosed with cancer more than two years ago, died Sunday. School board member Jen Neumann said Bush was a “small woman with the largest shoes ever” to fill”