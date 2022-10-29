Enock Balemba, Nyahururu Elite Secondary School Student Found Dead At Mt Longonot:- It is very devastating to hear that a student of Nyahururu Elite Secondary School was found dead after going missing. Since this news surfaced on the internet people who knew the deceased have been stunned and shocked. Nevertheless, the Deputy County Commissioner of Naivasha named Mutua Kisilu confirmed the death of the Nyahururu student. How did he die and what was the cause of death of the Nyahururu student? There are numerous questions that are still yet to be responded to. But we have gathered information regarding the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of the Nyahururu Elite Secondary School student. So be sticky with this page and keep reading this article for more details. Drag down the screen and take a look below.

Nyahururu Elite Secondary School Student Enock Balemba Found Dead

First of all, let us tell you that the Nyahururu Elite Secondary School student who was found dead was known as Enock Balemba. He went missing during the outing at Mount Longonot. His classmates, teachers, and other personnel went for a hike at Mount Longonot. A headteacher of Nyahururu Elite Secondary School explained the prior circumstances surrounding Enock Balemba was reported missing.

Simon Gacheru who is the headteacher of the Nyahururu Elite Secondary School stated that 10 teachers, 26 Form Four students, and 70 other people had gone for the hike at Mount Longonot. A few hours after climbing up and down Enock Balemba and the Mount Longonot grew restless and asked that he could not climb further. Headteacher further stated that Enock Balemba sat down and remained behind as others kept climbing up the mountain.

Headmaster Simon Gacheru further added, “Suddenly he stood up and ran towards the thickest and disappeared. The other students raised alarm and did inform their teacher about it”

And shortly after the headmaster reported the missing Balemba to the Kenya Wildlife Service personnel in Mount Longonot, an intensive search operation was started. But the Kenya Wildlife Service officers could not locate the missing student of Nyahururu Elite Secondary Student that night and they started the search operation again on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

Deputy Commissioner Mutua also stated that the multiagency team including Kenya Wildlife Service officers found the missing student while approaching the top of Mount Longonot. He further added that the student was found with wounds on his hands and gasping for breath when he was found. Balemba was immediately airlifted to the hospital but he could not be revived.