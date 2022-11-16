Who Will Win OMN vs CAN Desert Cup Quadrangular T20I, Dream11 Prediction, Lineups, Oman vs Canada:- Recently, the news update of the cricket match between team Oman and team Canada is coming to the fore. After the announcement of the match, there are a lot of fans and admirers who wish to know more information about the match between the team Oman and the team Canada. Here below in the following article, we have shared all the details that you needed to know. Read the article below to know more about the match between the team Oman and team Canada.

OMN vs CAN Match Details

Match: Oman vs Canada (OMN vs CAN)

League: Desert Cup Quadrangular T20I

Date: Wednesday, 16th November 2022

Time: 09:30 PM (IST) – 04:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, Ministry Turf 1, in Oman

OMN vs CAN Lineups Player

Possible Playing 11 For Team Oman

Samay Shrivastava Kashyapkumar Prajapati Kaleemullah Jatinder Singh Bilal-Khan Shoaib Khan Rafiullah-M Zeeshan Maqsood(C) Muhammad Nadeem Mohammed Naseem Kushi(WK) Ayan Khan

Possible Playing 11 For Team Canada

Ammar Khalid-I Aaron Johnson Kaleem Sana Srimantha Wijeyeratne(WK) Dillon Heyliger Pargat-Singh Nikhil Dutta Ravinderpal Singh Harsh Thaker Saad Bin-Zafar(C) Armaan Kapoor

OMN vs CAN Weather Report

Most probably, the weather on the day of the match between team Oman and Team Canada is going to be played is going to be a bit dry in Almeria along with a humidity of 58%. There is even going to be 16km/hr of wind and the temperature is going to be around 26-degree Celsius. Most importantly, there is no chance of rain during the time when the match would be played on the day of the match at the A1 Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, Ministry Turf 1, in Oman.

OMN vs CAN Match Prediction

The cricket team of Oman and the cricket team of Canada have played in a lot of matches. But we have noticed and even you would have seen that the cricket team of Canada has played much better in the recent games. So we would like to refer you to the team Canada, because of its performance in the last matches. However, the players of the team Oman and the team Canada played so well in the previous matches. And it would be better if you would just analyze both the teams by yourself. Keep on following our website for the latest updates on the matches between famous teams.