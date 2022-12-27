Pavel Antov Death Reason? Russian Lawmaker Pavel Antov Found Dead in a Hotel in Odisha

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a very famous Russian lawmaker and philanthropist Pavel Antov has passed away recently. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on 25 December 2022, Sunday. Since his passing news has come on the internet it went viral on many social media platforms. Now the whole social media mourning his death and now many people are very curious to know about Pavel Antov and how did he die. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

According to the report, Russian lawmaker and philanthropist Pavel Antov has been discovered dead in a hotel in the Rayagada district. The multi-millionaire was on vacation in the Rayagada region of Odisha where he had been celebrating his 65th birthday. As per the police, he has been reported discovered dead having dropped out of a third-floor hotel window. Reportedly, this is the second death of Russian lawmakers within a week which took place at the same hotel. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Pavel Antov Death Reason?

Vivekananda Sharma, superintendent of police who has been investigating Antov’s death stated that with the permission of his family, the officials cremated the body on Monday. Pavel has been discovered dead at the age of 65 and he took his last breath on 25 December 2022, Sunday. Verifying the news, Vyancjeslav Kartukhin, Vice Speaker of the Regional Parliament on the telegram channel stated” Our coworker, a thriving entrepreneur, and philanthropist Pavel Antov passed away.

On behalf of the deputies of the United Russia faction, I express my profound condolences to relatives and friends”. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so plaese read the complete article. As we already mentioned that Pavel Antov has passed away recently. He has been discovered dead on 25 December 2022, Sunday.

Since the news has more on the internet uncounted reactions are hitting the headlines on the internet as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Since his passing news went out many people are very shocked by this news as this is the second death of Russian lawmakers within a week which took place at the same hotel. Many people have been paying a tribute to Pavel Antov on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.