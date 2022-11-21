Patrick Torrey Dead: Pekin Basketball Player & St. Ambrose University Student Dies:- The entire Central Illinois basketball community is mourning to loss of another youthful player whose departure left them in a deep shock. Yes, you heard right, the Former Pekin Dragon basketball star “Patrick Torrey” is unluckily no longer among his close ones and admirers. As soon as the news is getting circulated on social networking sites uncounted started expressing their sorrow to lose him, as no one had even imagined that he will leave the globe in a certain manner. Thus, a wave of heartfelt quotes took place on Twitter, as his admirers are paying tribute to him.

What Was Patrick Torrey Cause Of Death?

As per the exclusive reports or sources, the exact cause behind the unfortunate death of Patrick Torrey us remaining ascertained, as no statement or reactions came out from the side of his family. Amid, a few reports are claiming that he had collided with a fatal road accident, and a few are claiming that he lost the world due to health intricacies. In short, besides confirming his death there is no update about the death cause, hence, we are advising his admirers to not chase any false narrative while considering it as the accurate one as uncounted rumors are getting circulated on social media.

Pekin Basketball Player Patrick Torrey Dead

Reportedly, Torrey was associated with a senior season playing basketball with St. Ambrose in Davenport, Iowa. During his playing period, he made plenty of accomplishments on his name which was appreciable enough not for only him but for his admirers too. Because he was holding a great fan following and therefore, innumerable used to consider him as their idol as well and wanted to be like him. But now, unfortunately, god called him while bringing his soul back to heaven which is a matter of great sorrow because losing a youthful player like this will be more painful than anything.

Almost everyone is paying tribute to him through social networking sites while expressing deep grief as losing someone talented is more painful than anything, and this is the reason the entire basketball community is mourning to loss of him. Even, thousands of his fans are standing by the family in this hard time so that, they can get enough strength to bear the pain of losing an integral part of their family. But till now, there is no update of his cremation as his family did not come to the fore yet. So we will pray for their strength and will also pray may his soul rest in peace (RIP Patrick Torrey)