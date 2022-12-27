Penda Dalle Death Reason? Popular Cameroonian Musician Penda Dalle Death – Obituary

It is very hard to announce that a very famous Cameroonian musician Penda Dallehas passed away reportedly. Penda Dalle was a very talented and famous musician who is no more among his close ones. He took his last breath on Monday. When his passing news has come on the internet as soon as this news circulated on social media platforms uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet. Those who know him are very saddened by his sudden death and they are mourning his death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Tete Dalle Penda Jeannot was born in 1958.From 1976 until 1980 he worked in the Republican Guard and Cameroon Navy. He was a part of the group Les New Star de Bonadihong at the time. He and this trio put out a 45 rpm single on the Disques Cousin label occasionally for one year. He left the military at the age of 22 and entered Emile Kangue’s new band, La Musette, which he had begun after leaving Les Black Styl. In 1980 he started his solo career when the 45rpm song Se to mba/ Ne nde has been released on the Africa Oumba label. He was a very famous person and he will be missed by people.

Penda Dalle Death Reason?

As per the report, The great Makossa figure, writer of the hit title "BONADIBON" Penda Dalle passed away recnetly. He took his last breath on 26 December 2022, Monday. He died after an illness but currently, his actual cause of death is not known if we will get any information about his cause of death then we will update you soon.

As far as we know, his fanatics had to wait ten years for a new album, but Sone ndolo released it in 2011, marking his return. Recently he rejoined the studio with his longtime musical friend Emile Kangue to make a four-song maxi-single.