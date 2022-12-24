RIP! Philippe Streiff Is Dead: Former F1 French Driver Dies Aged 67:- Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a very well-known French racing driver Philippe Streiff passed away recently when he was 67 years old. He is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Friday. It is very painful and shocking news for his family and friends as no one thought that they would have to hear this shocking news. Now the whole social media has been grieving his death on the Internet. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

Philippe Streiff was a renowned French racing driver and he had participated in 55 Formula One Grands Prix, debuting on 21 October 1984. He completed the podium of the care and achieved 11 championship points overall. The marker of the care he got after his preseason testing disaster at the Jacarepague way in Rio de Janeiro in 1989. He organized the Master’s Karting Paris Bercy. He also made a bid to purchase Ligier in partnership with Hughes de Chaunce. Currently, many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

According to the report, a former & versatile F1 driver Philippe Streiff has passed away recently. He had taken his last breath on Friday 23 December 2022. He died at the age of 67. He left the world just three weeks after Patrick Tambay. Between 1984 and 1988, Streiff began 53 Grand Prix. Former F1 driver Phillippe Streiff passed away aged 67 and he took part in the F1 seasons for 4 years. After that, he ended his profession when he suffered a heavy mishap with his AGS team car in pre-season training in Jacarepaguá RJ in 1989. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Philippe Streiff was born on 26 June 1955 in La Tronche France. He won the Motul Volant himself fully to motorsport by committing himself in 1978 to the French Formula Renault Championship.