“Great Balls of Fire” Singer & Pianist Jerry Lee Lewis Died Aged 87:- This is to inform you that the rock n’ roll star Jerry Lee Lewis has passed away. We are saddened to announce that hugely renowned singer Jerry Lee Lewis is no more. As he had a huge fan following across the world his fans and followers are mourning his death. Meanwhile, many are also asking what caused him to die or what was Jerry Lee Lewis’s cause of death. There are a number of questions that are being asked by his fans. Hence, we have come up with this blog to tell you every noteworthy information about Jerry Lee Lewis. So be sticky with this page and keep reading this article for more details. Drag down.

Who Was Jerry Lee Lewis Died Aged 87?

Rock n’ roll artist Jerry Lee Lewis was the last survivor of the generation of groundbreaking performers that included Chuck Berry, Little Richard, and Elvis Presley. Jerry gave a string of hits during the 1950s that helped him to attain people’s attraction and became a renowned performer. His representative Zach Farnum said in a release that Jerry Lee Lewis died in his Memphis home in Tennessee. Kindly take a look below and read what Zach further said about him. Drag down.

Zach released a statement on Friday that reads, “Lewis, perhaps the last true, great icon of the birth of rock ‘n’ roll, whose marriage of blues, gospel, country, honky-tonk and raw, pounding stage performances so threatened a young Elvis Presley that it made him cry, has died,” Furthermore, it was also reported that Jerry Lee Lewis breathed his last breath in the presence of his wife, Judith who by his side at home in Desoto County, Mississippi, south of Memphis. Scroll down the page and take a look at the illustrious moments of Jerry Lee Lewis’s career.

He was popular among the fans because of the energy that showed while performing his energetic songs on the stage. Meanwhile, his fans and followers gave him the nickname “The Killer”. He also used to play piano with his feet which was absolutely an unorthodox skill that made him different from others. Nevertheless, he released a career-defining track titled “Whole Lotta Shakin Goin’ On” in 1957. Furthermore, later the same year he dropped another banger “Great Balls of Fire” which ranked number 2 on the Billboard charts. Stay tuned to this page for more details and reports.