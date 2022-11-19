American Civil Rights Activist & Professor Staughton Lynd Dies At 92:- On Thursday, 17th of November, 2022, Staughton C. Lynd lost his life at the age of 92. He is one of the most famous faces in the whole United States of America as well as in other countries. He gained a lot of fame because of the way he had managed to be in society and his dedication to labor and the workers of the country, the United States of America. Although it is really very shocking for everyone to go through the fact that Staughton C. Lynd is no more with us. He was the man of his word, as he had done everything that he had promised to do. According to the reports, Staughton C. Lynd died at the Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren County, Indiana, in the United States of America.

Who Was Staughton Lynd?

Staughton C. Lynd was working as an attorney, professor, author, and historian. He was around the age of 92. Staughton C. Lynd belongs to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in the United States of America. He had done his studies of law in Youngstown, Ohio, in the United States of America. Staughton C. Lynd had also gone to Northeast Ohio Legal Services in the late 1970s and the early 1980s. He is famously known to be working with various forces which had been trying to keep the steel mills open as well as operating.

Staughton C. Lynd is the writer of the famous book “The Fight Against Shutdowns: Youngstown’s Steel Mill Closings.” He had been a longtime activist and an attorney for his country. He is well known to have worked for the workers and the labors.

Tribute To Staughton Lynd

However, Staughton C. Lynd is always going to be remembered for everything that he had ever done. His dedication to his country and the labors and the workers of the country is always going to be remembered.