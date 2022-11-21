WINNER Member & Rapper Mino’s Father Passed Away

Nowadays, anything could happen at any moment and can leave the person in deep shock because no one can predict about further circumstances. Recently, another disturbing news came out on social media, as rapper Monu alias Song Min-ho is going through the great shock of losing his father. Yes, you heard right, his father is no longer among us which is a matter of great grief as his unfortunate departure occurred on Sunday, 20th of November 2022 at their residence which is located in South Korea. Below you can explore the further activities you need to know along with some unknown facts.

Who Was Mino’s Father?

As per the exclusive reports or sources, the father of Min-ho had been diagnosed with fatal health complications which were deteriorating him while affecting his inner-body organs. Thus, he was being remained under the medical team so that, they can bring him alive ahead while blessing him with further breath but unluckily, his body stopped working with the cure. But the doctors tried their best to save him as they provided a great cure and insulin him with the medicines but nothing was working ahead of the complications. In the end, he had to leave the globe in a certain manner while making the doctors helpless.

Rapper Mino’s Father Passed Away

Reportedly, besides the deceased uncounted searches are spotted on the name of Min-ho because seldom a few are acquainted with him. So he was a popular South Korean rapper whose fan following is extremely high, and rose to fame with the group BoM in 2011 after being associated with YG Entertainment.

Later, he appeared with his family, especially with his father, and therefore, since the news of his passing took place on social media, uncounted started expressing their grief. Because seeing the departure of someone our favorite is quite more painful than anything in this world.

As soon as the news is getting circulated on social networking sites uncounted reactions commenced hitting the headlines, as no one had even imagined that he will leave the world in a certain manner while leaving everyone in a deep shock. Thus, his admirers are paying tribute to him through social media while sending their deep condolence to the family so that, their strength could remain ahead to bear the pain of losing an integral part of their family. So we will also pray for his family’s strength and will pray may his soul rest in peace.