RB vs ATH Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match, Fantasy Football Tips

Hello friends, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news for those who love to watch a football match. A very well know La Liga league has been coming one more time with its amazing teams. This match took place between Real Betis vs Athletic Bilbao. Both teams have a massive fan following and they always give their best to win the trophy. It is a highly anticipated football match. All the fanatics have been waiting for the match and know they are very curious to knwo about the match details. Here we have more information about the RB vs ATH match and will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

As we already mentioned that La Liga is all set for the match and the league is coming back with its teams to entertain its fans. All the players are also ready to defeat each other in the match as they don’t want to lose any opportunity to win the match. The La Liga match between Real Betis and Athletic Bilbao will be played on Thursday at Estadio Benito Villamarín. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details like team, time, date, venue and other details the match. So scroll down the page for more information about the match.

RB vs ATH Live Score

Match Details

Team: Real Betis vs Athletic Bilbao

League: La Liga

Date: 29th December 2022

Day: Thursday

Time: 11:45 PM (IST) – 06:15 PM (GMT)

Venue: Estadio Benito Villamarín

Real Betis Possible Playing 11: 1.Rui-Silva, 2. Alex Moreno, 3. Edgar Gonzalez, 4. Victor Ruiz, 5. Youssouf Sabaly, 6. Guido Rodriguez, 7. William Carvalho, 8. Sergio Canales, 9. Juan Cruz-I, 10. Willian Jose, 11. Luiz Henrique Silva

Athletic Bilbao Possible Playing 11: 1.Unai Simon, 2. Dani Vivian, 3. Inigo Lekue, 4. Yeray Alvarez, 5. Oscar de Marcos, 6. Mikel Vesga, 7. Oihan Sancet, 8. Ander Herrera, 9. Nico Williams, 10. Inaki Williams, 11. Gorka Guruzeta

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match both team players are very amazing and talented. This match is going to be played between Real Betis vs Athletic Bilbao on 29th December 2022 from 11:45 PM (IST) – 06:15 PM (GMT) at Estadio Benito Villamarín. Currently, all the fans are very curious to know about the match results. If we talk about the recent match result then the RB team won 1 match, lost 2 matches and draw 2 matches and on the other hand, the ATH team won 2 matches, lost 2 matches and draw 1 match. ATH team has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.