Former Loveland City Councilman & Republican Leader Hugh McKean Dead At 55:- According to the latest reports, a Republican politician from Loveland passed away. Reportedly, Hugh McKean who was best known for being the leader of the House of Minority passed away on October 27, 2022. Since this news broke out on the internet it is trending all over social media. Meanwhile, people who knew Hugh McKean have been curious to learn what caused him to die suddenly. What was Hugh McKean’s age at the time of his death? Hugh McKean was popular among the people because of his friendly demeanor and efforts to craft legislative consensus at the state Legislature. You are advised to stick with this page and keep reading this article for more details. In the further sections, we have answered numerous questions regarding Hugh McKean’s death. Scroll down the page.

Republican Leader Hugh McKean Dead At 55

First of all, who announced this news? Reportedly, this devastating news was addressed by the Colorado House GOP caucus on Sunday. The Colorado House Republicans tweeted, “It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of House Minority Leader Hugh McKean. Hugh was fiercely passionate about serving the great state of Colorado and will be missed dearly. Funeral services are being planned and details will be made public once finalized”

In addition, Roger Hudson who is the chief of staff of the caucus stated that he came across Hugh McKean’s death news early on Sunday morning. Roger further revealed that Loveland republican Hugh McKean fell unwell a day before dying and passed away on Thursday unexpectedly. At this time, we can only say about Hugh McKean’s cause of death that he passed away after a short illness. The exact cause of the death of Hugh McKean is yet to come out. We are still working on it. Shift to the further section and read more about him.

My heart is broken over the news that my friend and colleague Hugh McKean has passed away. I loved working with Hugh. He was family to me. He transcended partisanship and was a friend to all. His loss leaves a hole in my heart and Colorado has lost an incredible leader. pic.twitter.com/jqeLTocozo — State Representative Shannon Bird (@ShannonBird4CO) October 30, 2022

As per the source, Hugh McKean was married to his dearest partner named Amy Parks with whom he also adored two children, Aiden McKean, and Hanna McKean. Aiden is 21 while Hanna is 23 years of age. After his demise, many people paid him tribute on social media. Shannon Bird who is also a state representative tweeted, “My heart is broken over the news that my friend and colleague Hugh McKean has passed away. I loved working with Hugh. He was family to me. He transcended partisanship and was a friend to all. His loss leaves a hole in my heart and Colorado has lost an incredible leader.”