RIP: Cody Fisher Death Reason? Footballer ID as The Victim of Crane Nightclub Stabbing Explained!

Here we are sharing a piece of big and shocking news with you that a football player was fatally stabbed on Boxing night. The victim was identified as Cody Fisher who was 23 years old. This tragic incident took place in a Birmingham nightclub. Multiple individuals were present at the nightclub on Boxing Day. Recently this news has come on the internet and this has gone viral on social media platforms. This news left many questions in people’s minds and now they are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Detectives have been reviewing the video from the location as part of the murder inquiry that was opened. In the statement, his family said: we were devastated by them, and I lost many best friends. It is very heartbreaking news for his family and they need privacy. On Boxing Day, at around 11:45 pm, Digbeth’s The Crane nightclub got a call from West Midlands Police. Police stated that Mr Fisher was out with friends when he has been stabbed by a group of people. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Cody Fisher Death Reason?

As far as we know, a half hour later, despite efforts to revive him, he was pronounced dead. A murder inquiry was begun by the police. Mr Fisher played for the Southern League Premier Division Central team Stratford Town FC. His previous team was Bromsgrove Sporting. As we already said that young man passed away. His family stated, “They have broken our hearts; I lost my best friend. My family and I have been asking for privacy and respectfulness at this hard time.” You are on the right page for more information about the news.

As far as we know, Investigators have been peeking into the venue’s CCTV and urging anyone who was nearby to contact them. partygoers at the nightclub criticised security searches at the occasion and described a ” moody” atmosphere inside the venue. Birmingham citizen Sydnee Power spoke of a group of boys who had been trying to cause problems.

Since the news has come on the internet that it went viral on many social networking sites. Many people have been paying a tribute to Cody Fisher. Here we have shared all the information which we had if we will get any information then we will update you soon. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.