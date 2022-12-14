RIP: Dennis Castro Death Reason? Boynton Beach Police Officer Passed Away, Obituary

On Saturday, 10th of December, 2022, Dennis Castro, the police officer of the Boynton Beach Police Department died after he had met with a massive accident. There were a lot of things that Dennis Castro had done when he was alive. Now that Dennis Castro is no more alive then, he is being remembered by a lot of people on the internet and social media platforms. People have shared their tribute to the respected officer Dennis Castro, and they have been asking for more information about Dennis Castro. So here we have shared all the details of Dennis Castro in the following article.

Dennis Castro was a famous police officer of the Boynton Beach Police Department. Being a police officer, Dennis Castro had also been a Marine Corps veteran of the United States of America. He belonged to the United States of America. He was working for the Boynton Beach Police Department for the last 14 years. Because of being the senior officer, Dennis Castro earned so much respect everywhere he went.

Who Was Dennis Castro?

Dennis Castro was the traffic homicide investigator, DUI Task Force member, and member of the SWAT Team. He was an officer who had achieved many Officer of the Month awards from the Boynton Beach Police Department when he had been working in the police department of Boynton Beach, United States of America. He also earned the Officer of the Year in the year 2021 from the Palm Beach County Commission’s Victim Services and Certified Rape Crisis Center.

What Happened To Dennis Castro?

There are reports that Dennis Castro died on the 10th of December, 2022. He was a police officer from the Boynton Beach Police Department. According to the sources, Dennis Castro had met with a car accident. During the time when Dennis Castro was on his off duty during the morning time of Saturday, 10th of December, 2022.

When the accident had taken place, then Dennis Castro had got a lot of injuries on his whole body, and that was the main reason that made Dennis Castro die. He was blessed with two children from his wife, and he was happily spending his life with his wife and children. It is tragic to think about the condition of the family members and friends of Dennis Castro. We stand with the family members and friends of Dennis Castro in their hard times.