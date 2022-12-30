RIP: Dick Flavin Death Reason? Former WBZ-TV Journalist Passed Away, Obituary, Family

Recently the news on the internet that Former WBZ-TV journalist Dick Flavin has passed away recently. He was a very renowned American poet who was known as a “poet laureate of the Bosterd Red Sox”. He is no more among his close ones and our hearts are with his family. He took his last breath on Wednesday when he was 86 years old. Since his passing news went out uncounted reactions have been hitting the headlines on the internet. Now many people are searching for his name on the internet as they are very curious to know about Dick Flavin and how did he die. Here we have more information about the news, so let’s start the article.

Dick Flavin was also a former WBZ-TV journalist, playwright and the voice of the Boston Red Sox for several years. He served as a speechwriter, press spokesman and press secretary for many Democratic politicians before he turned to political report in 1970. He also worked for more than 14 years for WBZ-TV and he won many Emmys. He had written a one-man play, “According to Tip,” about the life of the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representative Tip O’Neill. He was a very successful person who achieved huge respect due to his best work. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Dick Flavin Death Reason?

As per the report, a very well-known television journalist and political commentator Flavin passed away recently at the age of 86. His passing news has been confirmed by his family. His daughter Leslie Flavin McCarthy stated in the statement that he passed at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth after a fall on Sunday. His daughter also said that he was a real renaissance man. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

He was born on 7 December 1936 in Boston and grew up in neighbouring Quincy, Mass. He completed his schooling at Archbishop Williams High School in Braintree and Stonehill College. He took graduate courses in radio and television at New York University. Since his passing news has come on the internet uncounted reactions have been hitting the headlines on the internet. Many people have been expressing their profound condolences to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms.