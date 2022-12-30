RIP: Pele Cause Death Reason? Brazilian Football Legend Pele Passed Away at 82

It is very hard to announce that a very famous Former Minister of Sports of Brazil Pele has passed away recently at the age of 82. He was a Brazil football legend. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Thursday. Since his passing news went out on social media platforms many people are very shocked by his sudden death. Now the whole sports community grieving his death on social media platforms. Currently, many people are very curious to know about Pele and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Pele’s real name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, but he was very famous as a Pele. He was a Brazilian professional football player who played as a forward. He was the only one who won the World Cup on three occasions as a player in the 1958, 1962 and 1970 matches, also beating the Golden Ball for the best player at the latter. When he was 17 years old, he had become the youngest player to appear at a men’s World Cup. During his 21-year playing career, he scored 1283 goals in 1363 senor matches for clubs. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Pele Cause Death Reason?

According to the report, Pele who was a Brazil football legend passed away at the age of 82. He had taken his last breath on 29 December 2022, Thursday. He was fighting colon cancer and spent Christmas in the hospital as he had been receiving treatment for cardiac and rebel dysfunctions. But he could not save and was pronounced dead at the hospital on Thursday. His funeral will be held at Santos Stadium on 2 and 3 January 2023. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Pele’s death news has been confirmed by his daughter Kely Nascimento on Instagram, in a post that stated” Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace.”Brazil’s government annouced three days of mourning and the arch at Wembley Stadium. Pele was born on 23 October 1940 in Tres Coracoes, State of Minas Gerais, Brazil. He was a very respected person who earned huge respect due to his best work. Many people have been expressing their condolences to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.