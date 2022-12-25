RIP: Stephan Bonnar Death Reason? UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar Passed Away

It is very hard to announce that an American professional Stephan Bonnar has passed away recently at the age of 45. He is no longer among his closer ones and he took his last breath on Thursday. His passing news has come on the internet and this news went viral on social media platforms. His close ones are very shocked and saddened by his sudden death. Now many people have been searching the news on the internet and they are very curious to know about his death. Here we have more information about the news and he will share it with you in this article.

Stephan Bonnar was a very well-known American Professional wrestler and mixed martial artist Stephan Patrick. Bonner was born on 4 April 1977 in Hammond, Indiana, United States. He completed as a Light Heavyweight in the UFC for most of his career. He started training Brazilian jiu Jitsu with the legendary Carlson Gracie during the summer of 1999 under whom he got his purple belt before Carlson’s passing. The world champions Lyoto Machida, Jon Jones, Tito Ortiz, and Mark Coleman. When he was 16 years old he got his black belt in Tae Kwon Do. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Stephan Bonnar Death Reason?

As per the promo video, Stephan Bonnar who was a very famous fighter has passed away recently. He had taken his last breath on Thursday, 22 December 2022. He died after complications from a presumed heart issue. At the time he died he was 45 years old. His passing news has been confirmed by The UFC on social media platforms. Many directed to Bonner as a key figure in the growth of the sport many believe that the UFC’s victory over Forrest Griffin at the Ultimate Fighter 1 Finale saved the community at a time when it was in economic trouble. You are on the right page for more information about the news.

As far as we know, He was one of the most important fighters to ever compete in the Octagon,” stated UFC President Dana White. He was a very amazing person who earned huge respect due to his best work. Since his passing news internet, uncounted reactions have been hitting the headlines on the internet. Many people have been expressing their condolences to him on social media and people paying a tribute to him on social media platforms. May his soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to Social Telecast for more updates.