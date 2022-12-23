RIP! Veteran Telugu Actor Kaikala Satyanarayana Passed Away Aged 87:- It is very hard to announce that a very well-known Indian actor Kaikala Satyanarayana has passed away recently at the age of 87. He was a veteran Telugu actor, director, producer and politician. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Friday. Recently this news has come on the internet and this news went viral on many social networking sites. The whole television community has been mourning his death. Many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Who Was Kaikala Satyanarayana?

Kaikala Satyanarayana was a very famous Telugu actor who emerged in more than 750 movies and worked as a member of parliament in the 11th Lok Sabha representing the Machilipatnam constituency from the Telugu Desam Party. He was first seen by Narayana who offered him a role in his movie Sipayi Koothuru and this movie was directed by Changayya in 1959. He established Rama Films productions house and bankrolled movies including Kodama Simham, Iddaru Dongalu, Gaja Donga, Bangaru Kutumbam, etc. Scroll down the page for more information about the news so please read the complete article.

Telugu Actor Kaikala Satyanarayana Passed Away

According to the report, a very well-known Legendary actor, Kaikala Satyanarayana passed away at the age of 87. H took his last breath on 23 December 2022, Friday. He died at a private hospital in Hyderabad and he had been suffering from age-related diseases. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked by his sudden death. Currently, many people are very curious to know about his final rites information. The last rites are going to be performed on Saturday in Hyderabad’s Mahaprasthanam. You are on the right page for more information about the news.

As far as we know, Kaikala Satyanarayana was born on 25 July 1935 in Kavutaram, Krishna district, Madras. He completed his primary education in Gudlavalleru and intermediate education in Vijayawada. and he also completed his graduation from Gudivada College. He was a very famous personality who earned huge respect due to his best work. He was survived by two daughters and two sons and he achieved many awards.