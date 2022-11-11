What Was Roger Sexton Cause Of Death? ‘Survivor: The Amazon” Contestant Dead At 76

Tributes are pouring in the name of a contestant from the CBS reality show which is popular as Survivor: The Amazon, Roger Sexton. Yes, the popular contestant of the show, Roger Sexton sadly passed away at the age of 76. He was from Lewy Body Dementia. According to the sources, the news of his death was confirmed by his family. Roger took his last breath at the home of his daughter and son-in-law in Walla Walla, Wash. He was part of the show during the run of Season 6. Keep reading to know more about him and how did he die?

Many fans are trying to collect information regarding his sudden death news and they want to know what was the reason behind it. Let us clear to you that there is no exact cause of death explained yet. Since the news of his death was confirmed, his many fans and known ones are paying tributes and condolence to his family. Some of the sources are confirming that he died due to Lewy Body Dementia, as per his family. We are going to provide some more details related to his death.

What Was Roger Sexton Cause Of Death?

Sexton has been appeared in the popular American CBS reality show “Survivor” in its 6th season and since then, he has been capturing the attention of people around the world. He gained much love and respect from his fans and now, his sudden death has shocked everyone including his family. According to his family statement, Sexton died due to Lewy Body Dementia. He took his last breath at the age of 76.

Along with this, his family told that Roger passed away on October 26, 2022, at his daughter and son-in-law’s house. Many people are trying to know about his personal life before and after appearing in the famous CBS show.

Who Was Roger Sexton?

Roger was also a retired Marine and Vietnam War veteran. He served in the Vietnam War from 1966 to 1967. He came back from the Bay Area, completed his education, and rose his ranks with the general contractor Tutor Perini Construction to become an executive.

Later, the CBS Survivor Season 6 was aired in 2003 which was amazing to watch because of him and its cast members. Before that, he also appeared in 2002 and at the time, he was the team leader. He remained in the show for 21 days and placed in the 10th position out of 16 competitors. Now, the talented personality has gone from the world, and at the last time, he was survived by his wife Diane, daughter Brian Evensen, two grandchildren, and two sisters.