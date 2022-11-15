Ronnie Maceo Dead: Galveston Store Owner Died After Automobile Crash:- According to the sources, a well-known owner of the Galveston store, who is popular as Ronnie Maceo sadly passed away. Yes, Ronnie Maceo died after he suffered an injury in an automobile accident. The news of his death was confirmed by his family and was shared on social media after his death. It was unfortunately heartbreaking news for those who know him closely. Many people are trying to collect more details regarding to the incident and want to know how this incident took place. Keep reading to get more details here.

What Happened To Ronnie Maceo?

According to the sources, the news of his death was confirmed last day and since the news was shared on social media, his well-known are paying tributes and condolence to his family who is going through a difficult time. As per the relative of one of the injured men, two well-known businessmen of Galveston were hurt on Monday when the Jeep they were in hit at a Broadway crossroads.

The incident took place at around 6 OM when Ronald Maceo and Cruz Cortez who was the owner of Cruz Cortez Clothiers and Maceo Spice and Import Co. were at the Intersection of 27th Street and Broadway when Ronald Maceo’s jeep was broadsided and forced it to roll. The report was shared by his daughter Concetta Maceo-Sims.

Along with this, the other driver was unharmed in the incident and Cruz Cortez sustained a few injury wounds but unfortunately, Maceo suffered a neck and back injuries including broken vertebrae at the top and also bottom of his spine. Later, he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at the Jennie Sealy Hospital of the University of Texas Medical Branch.

Who Was Ronnie Maceo?

Let us tell you about him so, Ronnie Maceo was a well-known island businessman who died in an accident on Sunday after spending more than a month in the hospital due to his injuries. At the time of his death, he was 75 years old. He was a growing businessman in the county. His family is one of the most important and colorful on the island who started the business from well known-Balinese Room.

For a decade, he has been running Maceo’s Spice & Import Co. which makes him a celebrity in his own right. After his death news, many people took to social media handles to pay tributes to him and give condolence to his family who is going through a difficult time. Right now, we don’t have many details regarding to his obituary and funeral but we will share these details soon.