Rovleta Fraser Death Reason? Famous Singer Rovleta Fraser Has Passed Away, Obituary

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news about a very famous singer Rovleta Fraser has passed away recently. She is no longer among her close ones and she took her last breath last Thursday. Recently the news has come on the internet and this news went viral on social media platforms. The singing community has been mourning the passing of Rovleta Fraser Campbell. Now many people are very curious to know about Rovleta Fraser and her death. Here we have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

Ruleta Fraser was a singer who sang backup for Damian”Jr Gong” Marley, a Grammy winner. She teamed with Stephen Marley on the Grammy-winning album Welcome to Jamrock tune Hey Girl, which she had also sung. Also, she collaborated with rhythm and blues singer Teena Marie, serving on Congo Square, her last studio album released in 2009. She had contributed songs as a guest to the song Rovleta’s Jass. She was a very kind-hearted person who earned huge respect due to her best work. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Rovleta Fraser Death Reason?

According to the report, Ruleta Fraser passed away recently when she was 48 years old. She had taken her last breath last Thursday, 22 December 2022. Since her passing news went out many people are very curious to know about her cause of death. it was confirmed that she had a chronic illness and had received hospice care for a while before she died. Currently, her cause of death has been not disclosed yet if we will get any information then we will update you soon. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, The 48-year-old artiste passed away last Thursday at Mandeville Hospital in Manchester. Her passing news has been confirmed by her life partner Robert Campbell. He remembered his wife as generous and caring. She was a very honest and compassionate person. He first met Rovleta while she was a student at Holy Childhood High School. She worked with American rhythm and blues singer Teena Marie. Since her passing news went out on social media many people have been paying a tribute to her and expressing their condolences to him on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.