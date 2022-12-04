Samantha James aka Cookie Tookie Cause Of Death, Instagram Fame Died At 44:- Samantha James, a famous social media celebrity has died. It was reported that Samantha James died on the 3rd of December, 2022. According to the sources, Samantha James died after her long battle with drug addiction. The news of the demise of Samantha James was shared by one of her family members through a social media post.

Even before the day of announcing the demise of Samantha James, the same family member of Samantha James had asked Cookie Tookie's fans to pray for her life. Her all fans are totally shocked to know that Samantha James is no more there to be alive.

What Was Cookie Tookie Cause Of Death?

Samantha James was a famous social media influencer. There is a large number of followers on her social media platforms. Samantha James was around the age of 44. Samantha James was famously known as C0okie Tookie. She had always been presented to the world by her name “Cookie Tookie.” She was a famous rapper, comedian, and YouTuber.

Samantha James was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in the United States of America. She was born in the year 1978. She had completed her high school graduation from University City, while still being in Philadelphia, the United States of America. Later, Samantha James started to pursue her further education at the American Academy McAllister Institute of Funeral Service, Inc.

Tribute To Samantha James

Samantha James aka Cookie Tookie was liked by a lot of her fans and admirers. There is a large number of followers on the social media account of Samantha James. As per the total estimate, there are more than 24 thousand followers on the Instagram account of Samantha James. And when the sudden demise of Samantha James was announced everyone started to pay tribute to her.

Samantha James was a great soul. However, Samantha James would have suffered from drug addiction, but still, she had managed everything on her own to make people around her laugh. She was a woman with a vision to make people laugh and there were a lot of things that she had done. We pray that Samantha James would be in a better place now. We are also sending strength to the family members of Samantha James.