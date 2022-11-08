Amber Alert Issued After San Antonio Girl Joanna Luna Went Missing, Abducted By Richard Rodriguez

This is to update you about the missing case of Joanna Luna who is missing for the past two months. People close to Joanna Luna’s missing case were keenly awaiting the development reports by the Texas Police Department and finally, they got an imperative development in this case. Finally, Texas Police Department made an arrest on Joanna Luna’s missing case. In addition, police also issued an amber alert in the city. A prime suspect is in the custody of the police. Nevertheless, police also revealed the identity of the suspect who allegedly kidnapped the girl. There are some noteworthy points that you should explore by reading this article till the end. Kindly scroll down the page and take a look below. Drag down.

San Antonio Girl Joanna Luna Went Missing

Let’s start with the missing report of Joanna Luna. According to the reports, she was reported missing two months ago. Reportedly, Joanna Luna was abducted in a U-Haul truck which was with the number plate, AE4438, Arizona registered license number plate. Joanna Luna was last seen in San Antonio. The missing girl is said to be of just 13 years of age. Now the police have issued an amber alert for the missing girl. Scroll down the page and read who is the suspect.

Police reported that they arrested a prime suspect in the abduction case of Joanna Luna. The suspect is identified as Richard Xavier Rodriguez, a 17 years old boy. Texas Police claimed that Richard Xavier Rodriguez was directly linked with the kidnapping of Luna. In addition, police also believed that Richard Xavier Rodriguez was driving the U-Haul bearing an Arizona license number plate. The missing girl was last spotted on 20th August 2022 around 3 am in the 11700 block of Spring Dale Drive in Antonio, Texas.

According to the source, Joanna Luna is a 13-year-old girl who was last seen in a dark grey T-shirt with Pink Nike shorts. She has brown eyes and brown hair as well. Luna stands at 5 feet 5 inches. On November 6, 2022, Texas Police posted an “Active Amber Alert for Joanna Luna from San Antonio.”

While Texas Department of Public Safety issued the identity of the suspect who is identified as Richard Xavier Rodriguez, a Hispanic male of 17 years of age. In addition, the police also released a contact number for the people who are with any information regarding the missing girl. Stay tuned to this website for more details.