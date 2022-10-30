Seoul’s Itaewon Halloween Stampede Killed 151, More Than 150 Injured In South Korea Festival:- This is to inform you that the death toll in a popular nightlife area of South Korea’s capital is continuously rising. Reportedly, the death toll went from 120 to 151 during the last hour. More than a hundred people have died. Local media are reporting that at least 100 have been injured. Horrifying videos are coming from Seoul where a huge crush resulted in the death of more than 140 people. Since this news surfaced on the internet it is taking over every social media platform and hitting news headlines. Regardless, people have been distressed and curious to learn the updates on the South Korean Halloween crush. You are advised to stick with this page and keep reading this article for more details and updates. Kindly follow it till the end and must take a look at the below-placed sections.

Seoul’s Itaewon Halloween Stampede Killed 151

As mentioned, Seoul’s videos have surfaced on social media. According to the reports, body bags on the streets of the Itaewon district of Seoul are being shown in videos that are going viral on the internet. In addition, emergency workers are being seen performing CPR on the victims while rescue teams try to pull the victims trapped beneath others. It is very disturbing to witness such chaos in which uncountable people have lost their lives. Kindly take a look at the further section and read what the Chief of Seoul’s Yongsan fire department said.

The chief of Seoul’s Yongsan fire department named Choi Seong-beom stated that the dead bodies of 13 people had been taken to hospital while the other 46 remained on the streets of Itaewon. According to the source, Yoon Suk-yeol, the president of South Korea reportedly called an emergency meeting. At this moment, Government officials are not able to explain the cause of the crush. Officers are still looking into the matter, it has not been identified what caused the crush.

Mr. Lee stated that thousands of people were present at the scene. Thus hundred of people became the victims of the crush. Meanwhile, a number of bodies were covered in blue sheets with a ton of police. He further added, “A lot of young people have gathered here tonight. A lot of people came to the party and club, wearing costumes and a lot of people I’ve seen distraught and sad and there are chaotic scenes.”