SET vs WAR Live Score Barbados T10 2022 Playing XI Fixture Dram11 Prediction

Match: Settlers vs Warriors (SET vs WAR)

League: Barbados T10

Date: Saturday, 10th December 2022

Time: 12:00 AM (IST) – 06:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Three Ws Oval, Cave Hill, Barbados

Which Players Are Going To Be In The List Of The Playing 11 Of The Match Team Settlers And Team Warriors?

There are some names of the players who have more chances of playing in the match between team Settlers and team Warriors. However, the names of the players of the team Settlers and team Warriors may also change if there would be any kind of problem.

SET vs WAR Playing XI

List Of The Playing 11 Of Team Settlers

Gavin Moriah Kadeem Alleyne Kevin Stoute Camarie Boyce Kevin Wickham Zidane Clarke Athelbert Brathwaite Shakkae Marshall Alston Bobb Jomel Warrican(C) Jafari Toppin(WK)

List Of The Playing 11 Of Team Warriors

Dario Seale Leniko Boucher(WK) Kenroy Williams Zidan Harewood Jediah Blades Jonathan Carter(C) Jaden Lorde Kemar Smith Andre Mashall Joshua Haynes Jared Gilkes

Which Team Among Team Settlers And Team Warriors Has More Chances Of Winning In The Match?

We have analyzed the previous matches of team Settlers and team Warriors, and now we have come to the conclusion that there would be the Warriors team which have more chances of playing in the match. However, the destiny and the hard work of the players may change the fate of their team members.