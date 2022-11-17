American Woman Shanquella Robinson Found Dead In Mexico, Cause Of Death Revealed!:- Recently, Shanquella Robinson, a famous hairdresser in the country United States of America, is trending on social media platforms. Her mother, Salamondra Robinson is now asking a lot of questions related to the sudden demise of her daughter. Now the statement by the mother of Shanquella Robinson is also the trend on social media platforms. The dead body of Shanquella Robinson was found on the 30th of October, 2022.

Currently, Shanquella Robinson was around the age of 25 when her dead body was found in the country. According to the sources, Shanquella Robinson had gone to Mexico in the United States of America on the 28th of October, 2022. She was along with a group of individuals in Mexico when she was reported to be dead.

Who Was Shanquella Robinson?

In the year 1997, Shanquella Robinson was born in North Carolina, in the United States of America. Shanquella Robinson had been working as a businesswoman. She was running so many flourishing enterprises. Her business was running so well, and there were more things that Shanquella Robinson wanted to do. But it is so sad to know that now Shanquella Robinson is not there in this world to get her dreams completed.

According to the reports, on the 28th of October, 2022, Shanquella Robinson had gone to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in the United States of America for the celebration of the birthday party of one of her friends. After Shanquella Robinson’s demise her mother has been seeking for some answers from the friends of Shanquella Robinson who were with her in Shanquella Robinson’s last times.

Statement By The Mother Of Shanquella Robinson

The statement by the mother of Shanquella Robinson, Salamondra Robinson has been spreading on the internet and social media platforms. In her statement, Salamondra Robinson mentioned that on the 29th of October Shanquella Robinson had talked with her over the call before she was going to do her dinner. Shanquella Robinson had informed her mother that at the place where she had gone, there was a chef too, and Shanquella Robinson’s friend group was just about to eat their dinner.

And the time when Shanquella Robinson was on the call, her friends were eating something like a salad. After some time, Shanquella Robinson said that she loves her mother so much, and she would be talking to her the next day, but it was really very unfortunate that Salamondra Robinson is never going to talk with her daughter for her entire life.