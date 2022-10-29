What Was Shaun Moar Cause Of Death? Former Vikings Captain Died, Tributes Pours:- Shocking waves are blowing from Thurso Football Club as its former captain Shaun Moar has passed away. Shaun Moar was best known for being the former captain of the aforementioned football club. Meanwhile, since Shaun Moar’s death news surfaced, confirmed fans of Thurso Football Club have been curious to learn what was Shaun Moar’s cause of death. If you are reading this article then you are in the right place. You will not require to scrounge further about the same as we have mentioned every confirmed and imperative information in this article. Kindly scroll down the page and take a look below for more details.

What Was Shaun Moar Cause Of Death?

According to the latest reports, Thurso Football club’s former captain and defender passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022. This shocking news was first posted by Thurso FC on social media. Thurso FC wrote a heartfelt message to reveal the news of its former defender and captain’s death. According to the reports, his pals and teammates used also used to call him Stretchie. Shift to the further section of this blog and read the statement issued by Thurso football club. Swipe down the page.

Thurso FC revealed his departure by stating, “on November 5th, at Thurso F.C.’s upcoming home game versus @LochNessFC, there will be a moment of silence to honor Shaun Moar. Shaun participated in several successful North Caledonian League teams and successful cup finals. Everyone at the club was sad to hear that former Vikings captain and defender Shaun Moar, commonly known as Stretchie had sadly passed away after an illness.”

“A minute’s silence will take place at our next home game v Loch Ness on the 5th of November. Shaun played in many winning teams for the North Caledonian League and several winning cup finals as you can see in the photographs below. The club sends its deepest condolences to his family and friends. Legend of a man and a really nice guy. Rest in Peace lad”

As per the statement given by Thurso FC, former captains of Vikings passed away due to an illness. Reportedly, he was battling an illness for the past many days. But the information about the specific illness is not available at this moment. Our deepest condolences and extended thoughts are with the people who are mourning Shaun Moar’s death. Stay tuned.