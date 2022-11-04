Amritsar: Shiv Sena Leader Sudhir Suri Shot Dead During Protest In Punjab, Video Goes Viral:- On Friday, 4th November 2022, a leader of the Shiv Sena political party lost his life while being part of a protest in Amritsar, Punjab. As per the reports, Sudhir Suri lost his life he had been in a protest against the temple authorities. After the incident had taken place, he was sent to the nearest hospital, but the doctors pronounced him dead. When the incident had taken place then the locals informed the police as soon as it was possible for them. According to the reports, Sudhir Suri had gone to the protest which was held by the Sikh community against the temple authorities.

What Happened To Sudhir Suri?

On the 4th of November, 2022, Sudhir Suri lost his life while he was attending a protest in Amritsar, Punjab. He had been supporting the Sikh community who were protesting against the authorities of the temple. According to the reports, Sudhir Suri died after he was shot by a gun. When some people tried to search for the person who had really shot Sudhir Suri, then the matter got more confused. After the incident took place, people who were a bit close to Sudhir Suri and the members of his political party took him to the nearest hospital, but as he reached there he was declared to be dead by the doctors. The protest in Sudhir Suri had gone to was held by the Sikh community against the authorities of the temple after the trash was found to be outside of the temple premises.

Right under the nose of several police officers in Amritsar, Hindu activist Sudhir Suri shot dead at point blank range. He was reportedly on the hitlist of pro-Khalistani elements. Meanwhile Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is busy with AAP's election campaign in Gujarat. What a shame!! pic.twitter.com/rcx2HaScXb — Priti Gandhi – प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) November 4, 2022

Who Was Sudhir Suri?

Recently, the news of the sudden demise of Sudhir Suri is grabbing all the limelight over itself. There has not been any kind of personal information about Sudhir Suri. However, it is said that Sudhir Suri had been the president of the political party Shiv Sena of Amritsar in Punjab. He had been in the protest so that he could support the Sikh community which was performing the protest out of the temple.

There has not been any violating history of Sudhir Suri in the past from his political views. Still, he had been involved in the protest in Punjab, and that made him die. Even though Sudhir Suri was not active on social media platforms, still he was one of those politicians who had a lot of knowledge about current affairs.