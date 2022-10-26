St. Louis CVPA High School Shooting Gunman Identified As Orlando Harris Was Killed:- A heinous crime scene occurred at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School on Monday, October 24, 2022. As per the latest reports, a gunman shot and killed two people on Monday in the southern city. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the death of two people in the shooting incident. Since the news of the shooting incident at the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School people of Southern city have been keen to learn about the victims and the suspect. Who is the suspect? St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department identified the suspect as Orlando Harris. Who is Orlando Harris? There are numerous questions that are being asked by the people regarding the suspect. In the further sections, you will get to learn more about the suspect. Stay tuned to this page for more details.

St. Louis CVPA High School Shooting Gunman Identified As Orlando Harris

According to the information, the killer is identified as a teenage boy. The shooter of Central Visuals and Performing Arts School is just 19 years of age. His identity is identified as Orlando Harris. But why did he kill two people and what was the bone of contention of shooting at school? As per the report provided by St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the 19-year-old suspect has been suffering from mental illness. Read more details about the suspect in the next sections.

According to the reports given by St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooter is said to be an old student of the school and he graduated from the aforementioned school last year. The shooting rampage took place on Monday morning at 9:10 am. Unfortunately, two victims handed off their lives in this shooting rampage. The two victims were a teenage girl and a female teacher.

After the shooting incident, the Interim Police Commissioner named Michael Sack said, “This could have been far worse.” When Harris was shot and killed, according to Sack, he had roughly a dozen 30-round, high-capacity magazines with him.

He said detectives are still working to ascertain his motive, but are investigating the possibility that Harris was suffering from a mental illness”

Abbey Kuczka, the teacher’s daughter said, “She loved her students. “I know her students looked at her like she was their mom because a lot of them didn’t have a good home life… She was looking forward to retirement though. She was close.” Stay tuned to this website for more details.