Aaron Carter Dead: Singer & Backstreet Boys Nick’s Brother Found Dead In Home Bathtub:- We are saddened to announce that actor Aaron Carter has passed away recently. Yes, this has been confirmed. The ongoing news about the actor is true. Reportedly, Aaron Carter passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Aaron Carter was best known for his movie “I Want Candy”. His career was at its peak during the 2000s when he worked in several hit movies. But sadly the renowned actor passed away unexpectedly. What happened to him or what is the cause of the death of Aaron Carter? There are several questions that have to be answered. If you are looking for an answer to the aforementioned question then stick with this column and follow it till the last word. Scroll down the screen.

Aaron Carter Dead

Reportedly, Aaron Carter’s manager revealed this shocking news to the media. His representative named Roger Paul said, “We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today,” “At the moment his cause of death is being investigated. We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in.” Scroll down the page and take a look below for more details.

According to the reports, Aaron Carter’s elder brother Nick Carter also addressed this news. Meanwhile, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office released an important regarding Aaron Carter’s death. Police said they received a call from his home located in Lancaster, California on Saturday around 11 am. The call was reportedly made by a house sitter who claimed that she discovered the actor unresponsive in the bathtub. Meanwhile, the responder of the call asked the lady to start CPR on him. And shortly after deputies and paramedics responded to his home. The paramedics pronounced him dead on the scene. Scroll down the page and read more about the actor.

After his death, Aaron’s fiance named Melanie Martin also expressed her sorrow. Martin said, “Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated. We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality”. What was his age when he died? According to the reports, the actor died at the age of 33. He began his acting career with Disney Channel’s Lizzie McGuire. Aaron also toured with The Backstreet Boys for a stint. Stay tuned to this website for more details.