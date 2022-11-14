Who Will Win SNT vs ESP Portuguese League Match? Dream11 Prediction, Lineups, Santa Clara FC vs Estoril Praia:- Recently, there has been a piece of news that the football match between the team Santa Clara FC and the team Estoril Praia is going to be played in Portugal. Here below in the following article, we have shared all the details of the forthcoming match between the team Santa Clara FC and the team Estoril Praia. Read the article here to know more:

SNT vs ESP Match Details

Match: Santa Clara FC vs Estoril Praia (SNT vs ESP)

League: Portuguese League

Date: Tuesday, 15th November 2022

Time: 01:45 AM (IST) – 08:15 PM (GMT)

Venue: Estadio Sao Miguel, Ponta Delgada, Portugal

SNT vs ESP Lineups Player

Possible Playing Of The Team Santa Clara FC

Gabriel Silva Gabriel Batista Kyosuke Tagawa Pierre Sagna Bruno Almeida Cristian Gonzalez Adriano Firmino Kennedy Boateng Victor Bobsin Xavier Quintilla-Guasch Ricardo Antonio

Possible Playing Of The Team Estoril Praia

Erison Danilo de Souza Pedro Silva Tiago Gouveia Joaozinho Graca Joao Carvalho Bernardo Vital Tiago Araujo Pedro Alvaro James Lea Siliki Edson Andre Sitoe Loreintz Rosier

SNT vs ESP Match Weather Report

Until now, we have gotten the reports of the venue of the match Estadio Sao Miguel, Ponta Delgada, Portugal, that there has not been any chance of rain during the time when the match has been scheduled to be played. Even there are some sources, that have revealed that the weather is totally clean for the last some days, and even if it rains during the time of the match, then there would only be a 1% of chance of that.

SNT vs ESP Who Will Win?

Talking about the prediction of the match, then we can say that the team Estoril Praia has played so well in the recent matches with the other teams and the other leagues. It has been advised by the experts that it is going to be Gabriel Batista who would be on the top of the multiplier choice in the small leagues. And if we talk about the captaincy in the match then Xavier Quintilla-Guasch would be the decent choice for the position of captaincy for the team to play in the grand leagues.

