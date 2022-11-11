How Did Syazlin Zainal Die? Malaysian Actress and Influencer Died After Fell From 22nd Floor:- It is saddened to announce that one of the popular actresses who worked part-time and also a social media influencer Syazlin Zainal died at the age of 26. Yes, the popular personality has gone from this world and since the news of her death was confirmed, her fans and loved ones are paying tribute to her. The news of her death was confirmed just hours before. According to Berita Harian, the actress lost her life after falling from the 22nd floor of a condominium building in Taman Iskandar, Johor Bahru. Keep reading to get more details here.

The news of her death was shared by Syazlin’s friend Zeatyalia through her Instagram stores on Thursday evening. Now, the news has been circulating on social media, and many people are giving their condolence to the family and paying tributes to her. When the news of her death was confirmed, everyone got shocked including her family and close friends who loved her a lot. Another side, the Instagram account of the deceased actress has also announced that it would be deleted the account. There is no confirmation that how did she fell down from the floor. Police are investigating the case and trying to locate if there is any foul play took place.

How Did Syazlin Zainal Die?

According to the sources, the actress lost her life after falling from the 22nd floor of a condominium building which was located in Taman Iskandar, Johor Bahru. After the incident, police rushed to the spot and transferred the actress to the hospital but until it was late as the actress died on the spot. The deceased’s body was taken for the autopsy report where the doctors will examine if she was being played by any kind of foul play before the incident.

During her career, the actress has gained massive love and respect from her loved ones and achieved lots of things. She also gained herself on Instagram where her account has lots of followers. In the film industry, she starred in several local dramas, including Sitik Tok, Dia Yang Ku Jadikan, and several others from which, she gained much love from her watchers.

Well, the actress was supposed to celebrate her 26th birthday soon but unfortunately, she lost her life. She was the youngest of five siblings and the only daughter in the family. She will be remembered by her family and friend. #RIP Syazlin Zainal