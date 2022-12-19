The Most Successful Indian Poker Players In The World

Over the course of the last decade, there has been a steady increase in the number of Indians who play poker online. Some Indian poker players, however, have not earned such a stellar reputation. Few Indian players have ever achieved significant success.

Raghav Bansal

The Indian poker scene includes Raghav Bansal, a well-known personality. Of his total gains of $735,024, $335,910 came from real cash payouts. Bansal recently made headlines for his accomplishments, one of which was winning $25,000. He also brought home Rs 3,060,000 for winning the No Limit Hold’Em Main Event of the Deltin Tour Event held at the Deltin Resort in Goa.

Aditya Agarwal

Aditya Agarwal has garnered attention for his achievements at both major U.S. World Series of poker online events and online tournaments, where he has also cashed. On the list of India’s top cash winners, he is now in third place. Agarwal takes home $18,714 as the 2017 Texas Hold’em Main Event Champion. With over $2,201,866 in earnings, he is a specialist at both live cash games & online tournaments.

An estimated $700,00+ has come through his online ventures, with the rest coming from cashing out at live tournaments.

Paawan Bansal

Meerut-based In 2017, Paawan Bansal rose to prominence after achieving a second-place finish in the NLH Knockout Event held in the Macau Poker Cup 27. He finished the event with a winning total of HK$71,624. During the same series, Bansal competed in the NLH Event and finished in the first place, earning him the top prize of HK$75,000 in that competition. In July of 2018, he competed in the 49th WSOP NLH and won $378,765 as a result of his performance, which placed him in second place.

Bansal now holds the live cash record with a total of $378,765. He occupies the ninth spot on the all-time money list for India right now.

Dhaval Mudgal

Indian-born gambler Dhaval Mudgal was born in New Delhi. His whole lifetime income of around $527,853,000 USD came from poker tournaments. As early as January 2020, he was at Red Dragon Manila for the $235,000 + $15,000 No-Limit Hold ’em – Red Dragon High Roller event. Overall, he placed seventh. Dhaval Mudgal has competed in more than eighty-four separate poker tournaments and is now ranked ninth in India. The sum of more than $104,418 that he won in a single complete tournament was the largest cash prize he had ever taken home.

Ankit Ahuja

For the past two years, Ankit Ahuja, a technology and business expert in the gaming industry from Delhi, India, has already been playing professional poker. Poker player Ahuja is 33 years old. To date, he has amassed $6 million, putting him in sixth place on India’s all-time money list. As far as the Hendon Mob is concerned, Ahuja has amassed more over $500,000 in live tournament winnings.