Three Indian-Americans Die After Falling in Frozen Lake in Arizona Explained!

Recently the news has come on the internet that three people have passed away after dropping through the ice. This tragic incident took place in frozen Woods Canyon Lake in Coconino County, Arizona, Monday.

Reportedly, three Indian Americans lost their lives on Monday, 26 December 2022. Authorities assert that the trio broke through the lake's ice, slipped into the 30-degree water and eventually lost their lives of hypothermia. This horrible and shocking incident happened at around 3:35 pm. Three victims have been identified as a man Narayana Muddana, 49, his wife Haritha Muddana, and another man, Gokul Mediseti, 47. They were residents of Chandler, Arizona. All of them were Indian citizens. A man and woman had gone to the lake along with their daughters.

According to the report, Jon Paxton a sheriff's deputy stated that they were up here, recreational, enjoying it, and wanted to get some photos out on the ice. Firefighters informed that two kids and a lady had been trying to protect their loved ones when they skated through the ice and were just barely rescued. When they finally created it out of the water and they were able to call anyone and ask for help but it was already late.

As far as we know, Paxton also stated, "Hypothermia sets in very fast at that point and if you are not a swimmer, it's that much more difficult. On the 27 December 2022 statement issued, the sheriff's office stated that after Haritha's body has been rescued from Woods Canyon Lake on Monday evening, search efforts for the other two victims continued. The dead body of the victims has been discovered on Tuesday afternoon.