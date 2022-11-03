Three Teenagers Girls Died In West Lane’s NHS Hospital After Failure:- Here we have come up with an update on the suicide cause of three adolescent girls. A couple of years ago three girls died at the Trust’s hospital. Since then people keen to learn who is responsible for the loss of three adolescent girls. Now we come up with an update. In this article, we will tell you what investigation concluded in Tees, Esk, and Wear Valleys Foundations NHS Trust (TEWV). You are advised to stick with this page and keep reading this article. Who were the three girls? What were their names? There are some imperative questions that you should learn in the further sections of this article. Kindly scroll down the page and take a look below.

Three Teenagers Girls Died In West Lane’s NHS Hospital

As per the reports, the investigation concluded that three teens died at the mental hospital due to the lack of care and facilities at the hospital. Three teens were known as Emily Moore, Christie Harnett, and Nadia Sharif. The three girls were 18, 17, and 17 years old respectively. Three girls were admitted to the Trust’s mental health hospitals. But an investigation found that more than a hundred errors were made by the hospital. And later these errors became the cause of the death of the girls. According to the reports, 120 errors were found in the investigation. Scroll down the page and read further details.

Reportedly, TEWV had been taking care of teenage girls for many years prior to their deaths in 2019 and 2020. Reportedly, the aforementioned girls were West Lane Hospital’s patients but the hospital was later shut down. Just 8 months before the pandemic, three girls took their own lives this led NHS England to start an investigation into the Tees, Esk, and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust.

The chief executive of TEWV named Brent Kilmurray stated that he “unconditionally apologized for the egregious mistakes” in the care of the three teenagers.

Families of the girls who died due to lack of medical care and facilities at the Trust’s hospitals said, “Our beautiful girls should not have failed in this way, and we need the answers to many more questions. Not just for us but for the many other families who we know have suffered the pain of losing a loved one who should not have died but should have been cared for properly.”