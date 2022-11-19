Three Woman Found Dead In Springfield Gardens, NYPD Searching Suspect:- Recently, a piece of news of three women being stabbed to their death is going viral on the internet and social media platforms. On Friday, 18th of November, 2022, the dead bodies of the three women were found in the neighborhood of Queens in the United States of America during the morning time of the day. There are reports that the police have not arrested anyone by the time of writing this article.

There has been a piece of news that on Friday morning, 18th of November, 2022, three women were found to be dead in New York City, in the United States of America. It is being said that when a healthcare worker had seen the dead bodies of the three women in the Springfield Gardens neighborhood of Queens around 10:00 a.m. then she called the police telling them about the dead bodies of the women.

What Have The Police Stated About The Three Women?

As soon as the news of the three women had come to the fore, all the media sources and the journalists had run towards the police so that they could come up with more information about the news, but the police denied giving any kind of information about the women who were found to be stabbed.

According to the sources, the police have denied giving any kind of information about the three women, because it may also affect them all in investigating the matter. And the police have shared with the media sources, that they would be providing the details of the case to a deeper level when the case would be solved. However, it has been disclosed by the police that all the victims belong to only one family, and the oldest woman was around the age of 68. One of the victims included a 47 years old woman and a 26 years old girl.

Tribute To The Three Women

It is really so tragic to know that all the victimized women were from one family, which directly means that a family lost three women altogether. Thinking about the family member and friends of the three women our heart sinks in pain. We pray that the three women would find their peace in heaven, and we raise our voices for the justice of women in the country United States of America. May the soul of the three women rest in peace. Stay tuned to the website of Dekh News for the latest update on the news.