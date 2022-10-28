What Was Tia Blood Cause Of Death? Lethbridge Missing Women Found Dead:- This is to inform you that the search for the missing lady known as Tia Blood has ended but not as we wanted. According to the latest reports provided by the Lethbridge police department, Tia Blood was found dead. Since Tia Blood’s missing case came to the limelight people were keen to get an update regarding the whereabouts of Tia Blood but this report might give a shocking wave to them. Nobody thought this could be also the end of Tia Blood’s search. But that’s the way cookie crumbles sometimes in life. You are advised to stick with this page and keep reading this article for more details. Kindly scroll down the page and take a look below for more details.

What Was Tia Blood Cause Of Death?

She was a Lethbridge woman. Reportedly, Tia went missing for many days before getting found by the police. Recently, Royal Canadian Mounted Police stated that they discovered missing lady Tia Blood. According to the source, she was 34 years of age. Tia, a native of Lethbridge County, Canada was discovered on Monday by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Do you know when Tia Blood was reported missing and when she was last seen? If not then take a look at the next section. Scroll down.

According to the reports, the Lethbridge woman was reported missing after a two days search by her family on October 21, 2022. The missing complaint for Tia Blood was filed after two days of search by her family. Meanwhile, her body remains were found near Range Road 225 and Township Road 92, Lethbridge, Canada on Monday evening. Since Tia Blood was declared dead people have been distressed to know what is her cause of death. Take a peek below and read what the authorities said.

Currently, her cause of death has not been concluded. Officers are still looking into the matter and awaiting the autopsy report. Lethbridge Police Department stated, “Coaldale RCMP have issued an update confirming the body located west of the city has been positively identified as Tia Blood, 34, who was previously reported missing. A 20-year-old male has been charged in connection with this ongoing investigation.”

Reportedly, Lethbridge Police arrested a boy whose age is 20 years. The arrested boy is being inquired by the officers and he is accused of robbery and indignity to human remains. Stay tuned to this page.