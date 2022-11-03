Former Giants Coach Tom Coughlin’s Wife Judy Coughlin Dies At 77:- It is with the greatest sorrow that former coach Tom Coughlin lost his wife this Wednesday. According to the reports, the two-time Super Bowl champion coach Judy Coughlin passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Since this news surfaced on the internet it is trending all over the internet and netizens are expressing their sorrow over former coach Tom Coughlin’s wife’s demise. Social media has been flooded with tributes. But many are also keen to learn how did Judy Coughlin die? Thus, we prepared this article after doing a deep study on it. You will get to fetch information on every imperative aspect related to this news. Kindly be sticky with this page and keep reading this article for more details.

Tom Coughlin’s Wife Judy Coughlin Dies

First of all, what was her age at the time of her death? According to the reports, she breathed her last breath after completing the life span of 77 years. Judy Whitaker Coughlin was 77. You might be thinking Judy Whitaker Coughlin died due to her old age. But sources revealed that Judy Coughlin died due to a brain disorder. She battled for a long period with her disease but in the end, she handed off her life and passed away. Reportedly, coach Tom Caughlin made his wife’s struggles with brain disorder public last year. The actual cause of death of Judy Coughlin was her brain disorder. Drag down the page and read more about her.

According to the source, she was receiving hospice care in a hospital in Atlantic Beach, a few miles south of Jacksonville. Nevertheless, the co-owners of the Giants, Steve Tisch and John Mara said in a statement, “She was an exceptionally bright light for all of us, and we were blessed that she shared her enthusiasm, vitality, and love with our business.”

“Judy was a remarkable woman in every sense. She led a loving life in which she selflessly gave her heart and soul to others. From the first hug to the last, Judy made you feel as though you were an old friend”

Many people were eager to learn information about her funeral. But Judy Caughlin’s family has not announced her funeral and obituary as of yet. We are still looking for the confirmed report regarding her funeral arrangements. Information regarding Judy Caughlin’s funeral arrangements will be updated soon as something official comes up.