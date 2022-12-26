Trina Newman Death Reason? Beloved Community Activist Trina Newman Dead

Recently the news has come on the internet that Trina Newman has passed away recently at the age of 61. She was a former church minister. She is no longer among his close ones and she took his last breath on Saturday. Recently her passing news has come on the internet and this news has gone viral on many social networking sites. Many people are very shocked by his sudden death and many people have been searching the news on the internet as they are very curious to know about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

A former church minister and foster mom have been killed on 25 December 2022, Sunday Eve in. She died after a car crashed into her and then drove away this incident took place in South Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department informed City News Service that the motorist fled the location at around 3:30 pm. This incident took place at the corner of 88th Street and South Broadway. News video showed residents gathering at the location who informed reporters that Trina Newman had been struck. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

According to the report, Trina Newman has been hit by a car when she stepped off the pavement to get into her car on Saturday at around 3:30 pm. while she had been giving gifts to neighbourhood children at a community centre on Broadway near 88th street. On the location, Newman has been identified as dead. Police set up a crime location perimeter on Broadway as family members created an effort to comfort one another.

As far as we know, Trina Newman was a very talented and kind-hearted person who helped everyone she gave back to the community in every way she could. She was a nice person and he will be missed by the people. When her passing news has come on the internet this news went viral on many social networking sites. Her close ones are very saddened by the sudden death as no one thought that he would lose her at a young age. Many people are expressing their condolences to her family and paying a tribute to him on social media.