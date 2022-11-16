University of Kentucky Student Sydney Cassady Killed In Crash In Georgetown:- On Monday, 14th of November, 2022, a student of the Kentucky University in the United States of America lost her life after a very harsh accident on the road. After the accident took place, the locals of the area called the police and let them know of the accident. Later, it had come out to the police that the person who had met with the accident was a girl, and her name was Sydney Cassady. According to the sources, a truck had hit Sydney Cassady from behind very badly while she was turning towards her left side to the McClelland Circle from Seminole Trail.

Who Was Sydney Cassady?

Sydney Cassady was around 22 years old. She belonged to Bowling Green, Kentucky, in the United States of America. She had taken admitted to the University of Kentucky for her graduation. However, it was very unfortunate for Sydney Cassady that she left the world even before completing her dreams. There has not been much information available about the personal life of Sydney Cassady, and the police have been hiding the personal information from the media sources because the coming out of the personal information of the victim may also affect the case very badly.

As per the reports, the man who had made the accident of Sydney Cassady has been arrested by the police, and now the police have been doing the investigation the matter from all aspects. It is being said that Sydney Cassady was hit by a truck which was being driven by a man who is around the age of 52.

Tribute To Sydney Cassady

Sydney Cassady was a daughter to her parents a sister to her siblings, and for sure she would be a great friend to her friends. Now the passing away of Sydney Cassady has definitely shocked all of her family members and friends including everyone who had ever been in contact with Sydney Cassady. She is always going to be remembered by all her friends, family members, and everyone who was once in contact with her.

We would never have enough words for describing the pain that the family members and friends of Sydney Cassady would be going through after she is being reported to be dead after being crushed by the truck. We pray that the soul of Sydney Cassady would be resting in the hands of god with peace.