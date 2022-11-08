Longtime ABC4 and Utah TV Reporter Marcos Ortiz Dies Aged 68:- Marcos Ortiz, one of the journalists from the United States of America is being reported to be dead. He was around the age of 68. According to the reports, Marcos Orits took his last breath at his own home in Utah, the United States of America. However, it has still not been revealed how Marcos Ortiz would have died. After the news of the demise of Marcos Ortiz was shared on social media platforms and the internet, everyone got shocked, and people could not even believe that the man whom they used to see on television, sometimes live, is no more there to be with them. A lot of people are searching for more information about Marcos Ortiz. Here below in the following article, we have shared the information that we had. Read the article below to know more.

Who Was Marcos Ortiz?

Marcos Ortiz had been working with ABC4 from the year 2004. He had been a journalist. He was at the age of 68. Marcos Ortiz started his career in Blythe, California, in the United States of America. Before 30 years ago, Marcos Ortiz had moved to Utah from California in the United States of America. Marcos Ortiz was married to Sandy Olney.

There were a lot of interns and newly made Journalists who got inspired by Marcos Ortiz, cause of the way he used to do journalism. Marcos Ortiz had worked in the Justice Files series and Missing in Utah. He had given a lot of contributions to the television channel of news. Recently, we got the news that Marcos Ortiz has died.

Tribute To Marcos Ortiz

Marcos Ortiz was one of the most beautiful souls in his family. His dedication to journalism was immense. He had been a devout catholic. Marcos Ortiz even loved to be with his dog. He was a very passionate man. There has not been any kind of statement from the family members of Marcos Ortiz. Still, one of the family members of Marcos Ortiz was informed about the sudden demise of Marcos Ortiz through media sources through their connections.

However, we never knew Marcos Ortiz, but our heart goes out to the family members and friends of Marcos Ortiz in their hard times. We pray that the pure soul of Marcos Ortiz would have found peace in the pure hands of god. Stay tuned to the website of Dekh News for the latest updates on such news.