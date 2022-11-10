VAL vs RB La Liga Match, Dream11 Prediction, Lineups & Best Picks, Valencia vs Real Betis – Who Will Win?:- Are you excited for another match of the La Liga? Many fans have been watching some of the best matches of the league and once again, the league is coming with another match tonight. Let us tell you that team Valencia and Real Betis is going to face each other on the football ground and will play their 14th match of the league. So, are you excited about the match if you are so, you need to read out this article as we are going to provide all the necessary details of the match like date, venue, time, and lineup players?

Here are 20 teams in this league who are battling against each other to reach the final match and most of the teams have played more than 14 matches in this league by each team. Before the beginning of the match, we would like to share that some players like Cavani E, Diakhaby M, Domenech J, Moriba I, Camarasa V, Joaqui, and Juanmi are not going to play this match because of their injuries. Now, the match is about to begin and if you want to watch this football match so, the tickets are available on the official website of the league from where you can easily buy.

VAL vs RB Match Details

Team Names:- Valencia (VAL) vs Real Betis (RB)

League:- La Liga

Venue:- Estadio de Mestalla

Date:- Friday 11th November 2022

Time:- 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

VAL vs RB Squad

Valencia (VAL):- Giorgi Mamardashvili, ThierryÂ Correia, Jose Gaya, Edinson Cavani, Mouctar Diakhaby, Ilaix Moriba, Samuel Castillejo, Nico Gonzalez, Francisco Perez, Ruben Iranzo, Cristhian Mosquera, Jaume Domenech, Charlie Perez, Cristian Rivero, Hugo Guillamon, Yunus Musah, Andre Ribeiro Almeida, Hugo Duro, Toni Lato, Iago Herrerin, Emilio Bernad, Jesus Vazquez, Cenk Ozkacar, Jesus Santiago, Justin Kluivert, Marcos Andre de Sousa, Samuel Lino, Dimitri Foulquier, Gabriel Paulista, and Eray Comert.

Real Betis (RB):- German Pezzella, Guido Rodriguez, William Carvalho, Sergio Canales, Nabil Fekir, Aitor Ruibal, Borja Iglesias, Joaquin-Rodriguez, Martin Montoya, Jose Alonso Lara, Juan Cruz-I, Juanmi, Lorenzo Moron Garcia, Claudio Bravo, Alex Moreno, Edgar Gonzalez, Antonio Marchena, Fran Delgado, Victor Camarasa, Dani Martin Youssouf Sabaly, Andres Guardado, Paul Akouokou, Luiz Henrique Silva, Rui-Silva, Victor Ruiz, Juan Miranda, Rodrigo Sanchez Rodriguez, Willian Jose, Luiz Felipe, Dani Perez, Felix Garreta, and Enrique Marquez.

VAL vs RB Lineups Player

Valencia (VAL):- Giorgi Mamardashvili, ThierryÂ Correia, Jose Gaya, Gabriel Paulista, Eray Comert, Hugo Guillamon, Yunus Musah, Andre Ribeiro Almeida, Justin Kluivert, Marcos Andre de Sousa, and Samuel Lino.

Real Betis (RB):- Claudio Bravo, Alex Moreno, Edgar Gonzalez, Youssouf Sabaly, German Pezzella, Guido Rodriguez, William Carvalho, Sergio Canales, Nabil Fekir, Aitor Ruibal, and Borja Iglesias.