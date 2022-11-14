What Was Vicky Phelan Cause Of Death? Cervical Cancer Campaigner Dies Aged 48:- Social media is being flooded with tribute posts and remembrance posts of Vicky Phelan. There are a lot of people who have put their concerns for the lady named Vicky Phelan forward and asked what would have happened with Vicky Phelan. Vicky Phelan had been the campaigner against cervical cancer. In the early morning of 14th of November, 2022, Vicky Phelan took her last breath at the Milford Hospice in Limerick, Pennsylvania, in the United States of America.

Recently, the movie named “Vicky” had got to be released. The movie showed how difficult and adventurous it was for Vicky Phelan to go through the treatment and the entire process of fighting with the test lab that had given her the incorrect information that she was not suffering from any kind of disease.

What Was Vicky Phelan Cause Of Death?

Vicky Phelan was the campaigner against cervical cancer. In the year 2014, Vicky Phelan had been diagnosed with cervical cancer. It was a long journey for Vicky Phelan to have survived cervical cancer. According to the reports, in the year 2o11, Vicky Phelan had undergone a very damaging test that revealed that there was no abnormality in the body of Vicky Phelan. Later after a gap of three years from the year 2011, an audit named CervialCheck out it out that the smear test of Vicky Phelan was not true.

In the month of April 2018, Vicky Phelan fought for her right from the High Court action for 2.5m Euro with the Clinical Pathology Labs of the United States of America with the admission of the liabilities. Her struggle of getting treated for her tumors and the whole diagnostics, has been an inspiration for many people.

Tribute To Vicky Phelan

There are a lot of times when we go through the news of the demise of someone, and we have always been so normal as they are just in the form of numbers in front of us. But thinking about the family members and the friends of those who have left the world is the worst feeling in the world. For family members and friends, the deceased ones are their whole world. Just thinking in the same way for Vicky Phelan, then we would say that it would be the worst thing in the world. Vicky Phelan had been a great human being. We pray for the soul of Vicky Phelan.