Watch Dillon Danis and Anthony Taylor Brawl Video Goes Viral After KSI Punch:- On Saturday, 19th of November, 2022, Dillon Danis once again put himself in a controversy in the world of sports. Now the matter is that Dillon Danis is being in the trend on social media platforms and the internet for his controversy. One of the videos of Dillon Danis is being viral on the internet, and social media platforms, and in that video, we can see that Dillon Danis would be slapping a famous singer and a part-time fighter, KSI. After the video of Dillon Danis started to get viral then all the fans and admirers of Dillon Danis started to ask for the cause of the viral video of Dillon Danis.

Currently, Dillon Danis is rapidly trending on social media platforms and the internet. Once again Dillon Danis is in controversy for something that he has done recently. The reason that Dillon Danis is being in a trend on the internet and social media platforms is that he has recently slapped the famous MMA Star Nate Diaz, KSI. However, it has now been cleared why Dillon Danis would have slapped the MMA star Nate Diaz, KSI. Most of the time, Dillon Danis has been in controversy for many reasons on the internet and social media platforms. There are a lot of fans and admirers of Dillon Danis who have been asking why would Dillon Danis have slapped KSI.

Dillon Danis can’t stop getting into fights and losing them 😭 pic.twitter.com/qEPNczpefo — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) November 18, 2022

Why Did Dillon Danis Slap KSI?

The news of Dillon Danis slapping KSI is rapidly going viral on the internet and social media platforms. After the video started to go viral fans started to ask why Dillon Danis even slap on the face of KSI. According to the reports, on the 18th of November, 2022, Dillon Danis and KSI had a small argument at the time when they both were attending the “DAZN X Series 0003 Misfits Boxing” event in New York City in the United States of America.

On the next day, 19th of November, 2022, a small argument between Dillon Danis and KSI heated up and it had almost reached a physical altercation, and then Dillon Danis put a tight slap on the face of Nate Diaz, KSI. Everything that happened was just when KSI and Dillon Danis were among the journalists who were just ready to talk with KSI and Dillon Danis related to their programs. Keep on following the website of Dekh News for the latest updates on the latest news.