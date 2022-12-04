Watch Drew Brees Struck By Lighting While Filming Video Goes Viral On Twitter:- On the morning time of Friday, 2nd of December, 2022, a video of Drew Brees started to be viral on social media platforms and that made everyone shocked as they all saw the video. According to the sources, Drew Brees was just recording the promotional video for the sports betting website of PointsBet when the roar of the lighting and thunder took place. Drew Brees is the famous Super Bowl, champion quarterback and as the video of Drew Brees went viral, he started to be in the trend too as his all his fans and admirers are worried about him. Even his fans are asking for the cause of the roar of lightning and thunder in the comment section of the video.

Watch Drew Brees Struck By Lighting While Filming Video

In the latest viral video of Drew Brees, we get to see that Drew Brees getting ready for the shoot of one of his promotional videos for the website sports betting named Points Bet. Just in the same video, we also see that there would be a roar of thunder and lighting behind the back of Drew Brees which seems to be really very natural. However, there has not been any kind of information whether it was the natural roar of lighting and thunder or it was just for the promotional video.

Video: Former NFL QB Drew Brees was apparently struck by lightning while filming a @PointsBetUSA commercial.pic.twitter.com/7v7tbWFmSN — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 2, 2022

As it is seen in the video that while Drew Brees would be sitting there, then all of a sudden there would be a roar of lightning and thunder. After the same video of Drew Brees was shared on social media platforms and the internet, a lot of viewers of the video are continuously asking whether it is a natural roar of the lighting and thunder or if there was a PR stunt to make the lighting and thunder totally real.

Who Is Drew Brees?

Drew Brees is a famous former football quarterback from the United States of America. He had played the game of football in the National Football League for more than 20 seasons. Currently, Drew Brees is a member of the New Orleans Saints and he has served a huge dedication to the New Orleans Saints. During the time when Drew Brees used to play the game of football then he made the record for consecutive games with a touchdown pass. At that time of making the record for consecutive games, Drew Brees had broken the record of Johnny Unitas after 52 years. Now Drew Brees is considered to be the greatest quarterback of all time.