Watch Katy Perry Suffered Eyelid Paralyzed During Concert In Las Vegas Video Goes Viral:- Fans have been stunned and shocked after witnessing the strange expressions of Katy Perry. Recently, a video went viral on the internet in which the singer is trying to get her eye back to normal. Fans of Katy Perry have been perplexed if everything is fine with her or not. All this started when the singer was unable to fix her right eyelid during an event. Meanwhile, a video of Katy Perry from the event also has gone viral on the internet thus this matter is buzzing all over social media. Many fans are also speculating that Katy Perry's eye might have been paralyzed. Is that true?

Since the video of Katy Perry went viral on social media her fans are showing their concern for her wellness. However, the singer seems to be very fine. There are a number of rumors regarding her facial paralysis. Many people are also speculating that it seems to be a stroke. Kindly follow the further section and read what actually happened.

A few days ago a video was posted on Tiktok in which internationally renowned singer Katy Perry tried to get her eye back to normal but she was unsuccessful and had to use her hand to try to stretch the skin back to its natural state. But this clip was taken wrong by the netizens who started speculating about facial paralysis. Fortunately, Katy Perry is fine.

🚨AGORA: Katy Perry fica com dificuldades de abrir o olho durante show. pic.twitter.com/JIrM3TvnTz — CHOQUEI (@choquei) October 26, 2022

However, the video has gone viral on the internet. One person wrote on Tiktok, “Her clone was glitching. That’s scary” and another added, “Her robot seems to glitch a lot. That bitch is a robot omg we know. Katy parry is a mf robot hahaha.”

Another funny comment came, “that baby doll you had as a kid with the eye that kept closing” and one person wrote, “she lost the wifi connection” As singer Katy Perry could not able to open her right eye mid-concert this led her fans to make funny comments while many also showed their worry for her. This incident happened during her Las Vegas Play residency. Stay tuned to this page for more details and updates.