Watch Morbi Suspension Bridge Collapse Killed 141 Video Goes Viral, CCTV Footage Unveiled

Shocking waves are blowing on the internet from Gujarat where an old bridge collapsed that resulted in hundreds of people's death. We have been devastated after listening to the tragic incident that happened on the occasion of Chhath Puja in Gujarat. Since this news broke out people are taking over their social media handles and praying for the people who were there. Meanwhile, people are eager to learn how many people died in the incident. And the most imperative point, how did the bridge collapse? Was the bridge fitness approved?

First of all, let us tell you that around 150 people died in Gujarat after the collapse of a British-era bridge. Reportedly, this incident is a matter of Morbi district in Gujarat where more than 500 people were on the suspension bridge when the wires holding the bridge were snapped and leading people to fall into the river below. What was the capacity of the bridge? How many people it could hold? Learn this information in the further section. Scroll down the page.

Heavy traffic before crashing machhu hanging bridge many of this people try to damage this bridge. pic.twitter.com/pmfdh5QDGl — vijay patel (@vijaypatelMorbi) October 30, 2022

Here is the authentic CCTV footage of the Morbi bridge collapse: NOT the old videos that are being made viral to blame the public. Yes, bridge is crowded but to blame crowds would be to shun responsibility for multiple level failures of those involved in ensuring safety. pic.twitter.com/6wVA0xddXl — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) October 31, 2022

Ex BJP MLA of morbi doing stunt for elections. People are walking besides him and he’s trying to show off Kansh ki aulad kahike 😡🤬#Morbi 🥺 pic.twitter.com/uU3kNXO4ut — Journalist Miku (@snehasismiku) October 30, 2022

As per the reports, the officials claimed that the bridge could only hold about 125 people but due to the excessive number of people on it, the bridge collapsed and sent people into the river. That bridge is said to have situated around 300 km away from Vadodara.

Gujarat’s Labour and Employment minister named Brijesh Merja said, “Renovation happened last week. We are also shocked. We are looking into the matter… The government takes responsibility for this tragedy,”

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that rescue and relief services have been going on since yesterday and the central government is extending all assistance to the state. PM said he has to follow the path of duty but he was pained. PM also announced a relief assistance of 2 Lakh Rupees each to the families of the victims while the state announced 4 Lakh Rupees to the family members of each who died in the accident and 50,000 Rupees to the injured.

Reportedly, the old bridge was shut for the past 7-months amid repairs. And it was reopened on October 26, 2022, for the public on the occasion of Gujarati New Year but its fitness certificate from the civic authorities had to be issued.