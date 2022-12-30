WATCH: Rishabh Pant Car Accident on Delhi-Dehradun Highway CCTV Video Footage

Recently the news has come on the internet that a very famous Indian cricket player Rishabh Pant was involved in a car accident and this horrible incident happened on Friday. Recently the news has come on the internet it went viral on many social networking sites. This whole incident was caught on a security camera and now many fans are very shocked by this tragic incident. Now many people are searching for the news as they are very curious to know about the whole incident information and Rishabh Pant’s health. Here we have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

As we already mentioned, Rishabh Pant was met in a car accident and was seriously injured. This tragic incident happened while he was traveling to his hometown of Roorkee in Uttarakhand when his car collided with a divider and caught fire. A terrible automobile mishap in the early morning hours on Friday. Due to an accident, he got injuries to his head, leg, and back and currently he has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dehradun. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Rishabh Pant Car Accident

The whole incident has been captured on a security camera. Since the incident video came on the internet it went viral on many social networking sites. As soon as this news circulated on the internet uncunted reactions have been hitting the headlines on the internet. After the accident Indian cricketer has been taken to the Max hospital in Dehradun for treatment. As per the report, His condition is not serious. His accident video has been gaining massive attention from people. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Mr Pant was alone in the car when he had been driving his car. As per the video, the car was seen in a badly burnt condition. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami tweeted ” praying for the speedy recovery of the cricketer who was badly injured due to car accident. Rishabh Pant stated he dozed off while driving and lost control of the car. Recently Mr Pant was descended from the T20I team for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. Here we have shared all the information which we had if we will get any information then we will update you soon. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.