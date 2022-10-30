Watch South Korea Halloween Stampede Video Goes Viral On Twitter, Seoul’s Itaewon Crowd Crush:- Here we are sharing the big and shocking news with you that Itaewon Halloween passed away this news is getting viral on the web and people are curious to know more about the news. His death news is making people sad and shocked. All are sharing shocking reactions on social media platforms. President Yoon Seol-Yeol dispatched a disaster relief team to Itaewon, Yongsan District. People are hitting search engines to gain all the details about the news. What happened to the people? We will tell you in this article. Let’s continue the article.

Watch South Korea Halloween Stampede Video Goes Viral On Twitter

According to the report, Dozens of people suffered cardiac arrest at a famous nightclub in the South Korean capital, Seoul. The stress was full with the crowd and people were celebrating Halloween. Social media messages shared earlier in the evening some people observing that the Itaewon area was so crowded that it felt not square. Several things remain to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next section of the article.

On the basis of further reports, The charge happened near the Hamilton Hotel in Itaewon’s nightlife district. The presidential Palace said that president Yoon Si-Yeol ordered officials to immediately provide medical attention. Yin also ordered officials to send emergency doctors to Itaewon so the beds are secure for emergencies. In any case, Prime Minister Han Deok-soo instructed officials to do everything possible to minimize the damage. Scroll down the page to know more information about the news.

#이태원

Most heartbreaking and tragic incident in Itaewon Halloween parade. Multiple people dead due to cardiac arrest.😭 pic.twitter.com/Sh25DrGO3J — Saurav Bajoria (@saurav_bajoria) October 29, 2022

At least 149 people, mostly teenagers and young adults in their 20s, were killed in South Korea when a crowd celebrating Halloween surged into an alley in a night-life area of Seoul #stampede 📍#Itaewon #SouthKorea #Halloween pic.twitter.com/HZDxmNV8Nz — Top Disaster (@Top_Disaster) October 30, 2022

This is so terrifying itaewon halloween pic.twitter.com/6qw6WINdEg — ‎‎ً (@mmuyahho) October 29, 2022

Meanwhile, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, who was visiting Europe, decided to back him after the accident. A total of 142 fire trucks were marshalled in the area.

